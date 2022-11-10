Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Washington
Published

3 WA cops charged with killing Black man Manuel Ellis added to list of law enforcement with credibility issues

Timothy Rankine, Matthew Collins and Christopher Burbank of Tacoma were added to a list of officials with credibility issues

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A spokesperson for the Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said the office this month added the three Tacoma police officers charged in the March 2020 killing of Manuel Ellis to a list of law enforcement with credibility issues.

The addition of Christopher Burbank, Matthew Collins and Timothy Rankine to the "potential impeachment disclosure" list, or Brady List, includes the charging documents filed by the state Attorney General’s Office in 2021, which cite video and witness accounts of the officers beating Ellis before his death, The News Tribune reported.

The documents will be provided to defense attorneys if those officers are used as a witness in a criminal trial.

CONFESSED FLORIDA COLD CASE MURDERER NOW SUSPECTED IN SERIAL KILLINGS, POLICE SAY

Washington Coalition for Police Accountability spokesperson Leslie Cushman said a stigma exists about being labeled a "Brady officer," which references a 1963 Supreme Court decision that says prosecutors can’t withhold material evidence from defendants.

"They can keep on working and they still get promotions, but they are not reliable in court," Cushman said.

Community members attend a vigil on June 3, 2020, at the Washington intersection where Manuel Ellis, a 33-year-old Black man, died in Tacoma Police custody on March 3.

Community members attend a vigil on June 3, 2020, at the Washington intersection where Manuel Ellis, a 33-year-old Black man, died in Tacoma Police custody on March 3. (JASON REDMOND/AFP via Getty Images)

Burbank and Collins have pleaded not guilty to murder and manslaughter. Rankine has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter. All three are scheduled to face trial in January. The officers remain on paid leave.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Washington State Patrol took over the investigation into the incident following the revelation that a Pierce County deputy had helped restrain Ellis. The state Attorney General’s Office charged the officers.

A spokesperson for the Tacoma Police Department did not respond to multiple requests from the newspaper for comment.