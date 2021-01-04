Driver in wrong-way Florida crash that left siblings dead had 200-page criminal history, police say

The driver who caused a wrong-way crash that killed three people last week in Florida has been identified as someone very familiar to law enforcement — his criminal history stretches 200 pages, police say.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood announced Monday that Reginald Lamar Harris, 47, was the driver who struck the vehicle carrying siblings Domynick and Danycka Milis on Interstate-95 in Daytona Beach. Harris also died in the Tuesday crash.

"This is his criminal history. And he is out walking amongst us," Chitwood told reporters at a press conference while flipping through a pile of paper. "Two hundred pages. Carjacking, home invasion, robbery. He got out of jail last year — state prison stint for grand theft. And he is out and about and you know — the scene will never leave you. It’s seared in your memory."

Domynick Milis, 21, and Danycka Milis, 18, of Wisconsin, were hit while following their parents’ car after viewing a holiday lights display at Daytona International Speedway, according to Fox35 Orlando.

Harris, who led police on a chase with speeds up to 120 mph, was traveling down I-95 in the wrong direction at the time of the collision, the station added.

"I just don’t know what you say to the family," Chitwood said. "They have a great night at Christmas lights and their kids are murdered — and that’s what they were: Murdered."

In a post on his Facebook page, Chitwood said Harris had 18 felony convictions and 20 misdemeanor convictions – and had his driver’s license revoked since 2000. He was last released from prison in mid-September.