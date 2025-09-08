Retired college professor killed in attack while walking dog in park

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A former Auburn University professor was killed while walking her dog on Saturday at a local park.

The Auburn, Alabama Police Department said 59-year-old Julie Schnuelle was found dead in a wooded area of Kiesel Park with injuries that indicated her death was caused by an assault. Police said officers initially responded to a 911 call regarding a deceased person. AL.com reported the dog was unharmed.

26-year-old Harold Rashad Dabney III was arrested on two counts of capital murder in relation to the death of Schnuelle. In a news release, police said that Dabney was arrested on Sunday following an 8:30 a.m. call reporting a "suspicious person," noting that detectives "made observations that led them to believe Dabney had involvement with the homicide."

Dabney III also allegedly stole a red Ford F-150 belonging to Schnuelle which has since been recovered, police said.

Schnuelle was a professor emerita at Auburn University's College of Veterinary Medicine from 2003 to 2021, when she retired, the university said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

"The Auburn University community extends its sincere condolences to Gard Schnuelle’s family and loved ones for their tragic loss," the spokeswoman said.

The Auburn University statement described Schnuelle as a "cherished educator."

"She was a cherished educator, mentor and colleague whose dedication to students and passion for theriogenology and veterinary medicine left a lasting impact on Auburn," the university said. "Dr. Gard Schnuelle’s legacy of compassion, scholarship and service will continue to inspire generations of veterinarians."

Ashley Rutter told AL.com that Schnuelle went to Kiesel Park every day.

"She ran there every day," Rutter said. "She was always so welcoming. She was spunky and ready to make jokes. But if she saw something she didn’t like, she would always stand up for you and for herself."

Another former student, Destinee Bearden Patterson, told the outlet Schnuelle "was a force."

"She was only a little bit over 5-foot-2, not your typical large animal veterinarian. She was a force in this world, such a bright, bright light, just an all-around wonderful human being that is going to be missed terribly," Patterson said.

Dabney is being held at the Lee County Jail without bond.