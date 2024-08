Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for the man suspected of breaking into former President Trump's Virginia campaign office earlier this week.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as 39-year-old Toby Shane Kessler. He is charged with burglary in connection with the Aug. 11 break-in at the local campaign building in Ashburn.

This story is breaking. Please check back for updates.