Suburban Chicago police reportedly kill armed man on domestic dispute call

Police responding to a report of a domestic dispute have fatally shot a man reportedly carrying a gun in suburban Chicago.

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. Friday as uniformed officers arrived at a home south of Chicago in Dolton, WGN-TV reported, citing police. Police shot the man after he refused multiple orders to drop the weapon.

The officers wore working body cameras, the TV station reported. It was not immediately reported how many officers fired shots. It also was not immediately known if the man fired any shots.

Dolton police have asked state law enforcement to investigate the shooting since it involved local Dolton officers.