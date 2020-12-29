St. Louis woman accused of punching sheriff who told her to wear mask

St. Louis police are searching for a woman accused of beating a sheriff with the officer's own baton after she was told to wear a mask to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The woman entered a Shell Gas Station on Christmas Day and was told by the sheriff, who was working security at the location, that she wouldn't be allowed in without a mask.

The location had at least four other patrons inside.

The officer said the woman became "belligerent," punching the officer, who is female, and grabbed for the officer's baton. The woman struck the officer with the baton causing a concussion, according to a post by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department on Facebook.

The officer declined medical attention, police said. Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477) or a 4th District Detective at 314-444-2500.

The officer's attacker is wanted on charges of robbery and assault.