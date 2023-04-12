St. Louis husband, wife found dead in suburban home; son suspected

A suburban St. Louis husband and wife are dead and the son of one of the victims is in custody in connection with the shooting, police said Wednesday.

Hazelwood police Capt. Tim Burger told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the victims were 63-year-old James Moore and his 70-year-old wife, Norma Moore. They were found dead Tuesday night inside their home.

Burger said the suspect is the son of one victim and may be the stepson of the second. The suspect also lived in the home.

Hazelwood officers responded to a disturbance call and when they arrived, the suspect began shooting in their direction, police said. One officer returned fire, and the man allegedly turned the gun on himself. Officers were not struck. Police then discovered the victims inside the home.

The suspect was hospitalized in serious condition. No charges had been filed as of early Wednesday afternoon.

Police have not disclosed a possible motive.