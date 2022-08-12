Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Southwest monsoon rain brings flooding risks

Parts of California, Rockies could see heavy rainfall

By Adam Klotz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

As the week comes to an end, monsoon rains continue to cause flooding across large portions of the desert Southwest. 

Showers and thunderstorms bringing heavy downpours are forecast through Sunday from the northern and central Rockies to the Southwest and southeastern California. 

A risk for excessive rain has been issued for the region through Sunday morning. 

Areas of flash flooding will occur with urban areas, roads and small streams being the most vulnerable.

WASHINGTON DC METRO AREA FLOODING FORCES RESCUES, STRANDS VEHICLES

Rain forecast in the Southwest

Rain forecast in the Southwest (Credit: Fox News)

Elsewhere, wet weather is expected over the weekend in the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley regions. 

This system has a marginal risk to produce excessive rainfall. 

Rainfall still to come for the southeastern U.S.

Rainfall still to come for the southeastern U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, to the south, moisture will continue to bring heavy rains to the Gulf Coast states through Sunday.

Finally, the heat wave across the Great Lakes and Northeast has broken. 

High temperatures across the eastern U.S.

High temperatures across the eastern U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

Much cooler air will remain until early next week. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Following weeks of high temperatures in the 90s, daytime highs will now largely be in the 70s and low 80s over the next few days. 

Adam Klotz currently serves as a meteorologist for FOX News Channel and FOX Business Network. He is based in New York City and joined the network in January 2017.