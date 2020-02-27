Los Angeles deputies search for stolen hearse with body inside

Authorities in Southern California are searching for a suspect who stole a hearse with a body inside from a church parking lot in Pasadena Wednesday evening.

“Out of all the bad decisions you have made, at least make one good one & bring back the deceased person & casket,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department tweeted to the suspect who stole the Black Lincoln Navigator.

The hearse was stolen from Saint Anthony's Church on Rosemead Boulevard just after 8 p.m., FOX 11 reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

