South Carolina shooting injures 3 deputies, 2 officers, report says

Three sheriff's deputies and two police officers were reportedly wounded Wednesday during an "active shooter incident" in South Carolina.

Authorities were responding to a situation in Florence, roughly 8 miles east of Columbia, the county's emergency management agency tweeted around 5 p.m.

"We are advising everyone stay away from the area," the agency said. "We have FCSO along with City PD and other first responders handling the situation."

At least five officers were injured in the incident, WPDE reported. Their conditions were not immediately known.

