South Carolina man escaped fire but then fatally struck by car, officials say

A South Carolina man who was severely burned in a camper but escaped was then fatally hit by a car Monday, officials said.

Tyrone Bush, 53, had suffered severe burns while escaping the camper in Chesterfield County, WSOC-TV reported, citing police. He died around 6:45 a.m. just outside his Pageland home about 40 miles southeast of Charlotte, WRAL-TV reported.

Bush had made his way to the road when he was hit, officials said, according to WSOC. Chesterfield County Coroner Kip Kiser told WRAL that he has not determined if Bush was trying to flag down help or was disoriented from possible injuries from the fire.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Friends told WSOC that Bush suffered a stroke and used a walker, which was found on the side of the road near his body after he was hit, the report said.

A 24-year-old man in a Dodge pickup truck had struck Bush, officials said. The uninjured driver had stopped at the scene, the station reported.

Bush's longtime friend John Sowell told WSOC that the victim had lived in his camper with a kerosene heater for heat.

An official cause of the fire has not yet been released, according to the station.