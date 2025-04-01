South Carolina deaths of former Bloomberg executive, wife and daughter leave neighbors perplexed

The neighbors of a South Carolina family found dead in their home on March 28 are perplexed by a lack of answers as to what happened.

The Spartanburg Sheriff's Office found 54-year-old former Bloomberg manager Rick Samarel, his 45-year-old therapist wife Lina Samarel and their 9-year-old daughter deceased in their Greer home that Friday morning after receiving a call from a neighbor, according to a press release.

"The nature of the deaths are curious to many of us in the neighborhood," a neighbor living a couple of doors down from the family told Fox News Digital on the condition of anonymity. "Police were gone by 5:00 p.m., and family [was] in and at the house that evening."

While the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office identified the victims, they have not yet released a cause or manner of death.

The family's neighbor described the area as "middle-class" and the Samarel family as "generally nice people."

Other neighborhood families "with children seem to have a very good impression of the family," the neighbor said, adding that Lina "was a little less interactive."

The neighbor said she assumed Lina was the primary caregiver for one of their daughters, "and just didn’t see her outside of the home very often."

The sheriff's office stated in a press release that there was a "language barrier" with someone at the Samarel home when deputies arrived Friday morning.

"[B]ut once that was addressed, deputies entered the residence and discovered three deceased individuals inside the home," the sheriff's office said in a press release. "At this initial stage, this agency doesn't feel like there is any threat to the public."

The sheriff's office said the couple's two other children who lived in the home were at school when the three family members died, adding that the "agency would sincerely appreciate some compassion in media coverage and social media comments."

"Rather than [piecemeal] answers to follow-up questions from individual media outlets, more detail will be provided in a subsequent release," the sheriff's office said, but the agency has not released any new information as of March 28.

Richard Samarel's Facebook page states that the family is originally from New Jersey, and he previously worked as a manager for Bloomberg LP. Lina Samarel was originally from Colombia and worked as a therapist.

Lina Samarel's professional biography states that she was "a psychiatric-mental health nurse practitioner and a family nurse practitioner" who is "experienced in a variety of healthcare settings, including outpatient psychiatry for adults and adolescents with mental illness and health and wellness services." Her Facebook profile said she previously worked for the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The couple's respective obituaries were posted on Tuesday.

Lina's and Samantha's joint obituary describes Lina as "a beacon of light in the lives of all who knew her, embodying the virtues of love, kindness, and selflessness throughout her journey on earth."

"Lina was a portrait of health and beauty, both inside and out. She dedicated herself to living a healthy lifestyle and had a special appreciation for all things beauty. Her pure heart and honesty were the hallmarks of her character, and she approached every aspect of her life with integrity," the obituary says.

"Above all, Lina cherished the time spent with her family and friends. Her presence was a source of comfort and happiness, and her absence will be deeply felt by the many relatives and friends who were fortunate to be part of her life."

The obituary said Samantha's "kind spirit and loving nature touched the lives of all who knew her."

"Her warmth and kindness will be deeply missed by her many family members and friends, whose lives she brightened with her gentle soul," the obituary reads.

Rick's obituary says he "lovingly shared … his passion for soccer, chess and family outings" with his wife and three children.

"Rick was well-respected and liked by his friends and fellow colleagues and his keen sense of humor was appreciated by everyone who knew him," the obituary says.

The coroner's office and sheriff's office are investigating the case.