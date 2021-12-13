Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles
Published

Shots fired near Hollywood Walk of Fame during tribute to Vicente Fernández

The shooting occurred at about 6:30 p.m., not far from the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 12

LOS ANGELES—Police responded late Sunday to reports of shots fired in the vicinity of the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a tribute to remember singer Vincente Fernández, a report said.

Fox 11, citing witnesses, reported that the shooting occurred at about 6:30 p.m. They said four or five blasts could be heard. There were no reports of injuries, but the report said the window of a business was shattered. A suspect was apprehended.

Authorities in Los Angeles responded to reports of shots fired near the Hollywood Walk of Fame. (Fox 11)

The man is accused of firing a rifle from a large apartment building during the tribute, the Los Angeles Times reported. Reports said that it was not clear if the shooting was in response to the gathering.

CALIFORNIA FOLLOW-HOME ROBBERS WORE ‘POLICE-TYPE’ GEAR WHILE FORCING VICTIMS INSIDE AT GUNPOINT, VIDEO SHOWS

Vicente Fernández performs onstage during the 20th annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 14, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for LARAS)

Fernández, an iconic and beloved singer of regional Mexican music who was awarded three Grammys and nine Latin Grammys and inspired a new generation of performers, including his son Alejandro Fernández, died on Sunday. He was 81.

FILE: Members of the LAPD make their way along Temple St. in  downtown Los Angeles. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Music greats such as Gloria Estefan, Ricky Martin, Pitbull and Maluma took to social media to post heartfelt condolences, some citing how his music influenced them. Famous country singer George Strait said he was "one of my heroes."

The Associated Press contributed to this report

