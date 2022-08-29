Gunman opens fire at grocery store, remembering the fallen heroes of Kabul and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

SHOPPING TERROR - Multiple people killed inside Oregon grocery store after man opens fire with AR-15 style rifle. Continue reading …

HEROES OF KABUL – Family opens up about fallen Marine’s tireless efforts to help Afghan women and children before her death. Continue reading …

CLEAR AND PRESENT HYPOCRISY - Famous actor caught jet-setting on multimillion-dollar private jet after decrying climate change. Continue reading …

HARMING OUR CHILDREN - As a doctor and dad, I am ashamed by how horribly my field mistreats kids with 'gender-affirming' therapies: opinion. Continue reading …



‘CAPTAIN JACK’ IS BACK - Johnny Depp makes surprise appearance, jokes he needed the work. Continue reading …

POLITICS

‘MORE OF A RIPPLE’ - Larry Hogan flirts with 2024 run, warns against GOP nominating ‘unelectable’ candidates and foresees smaller red wave. Continue reading …



‘RESTING AT HOME’ - Texas gov candidate Beto O'Rourke forced to stop campaigning due to health concern. Continue reading …

KEY TO VICTORY - Biden 'would not be president' if the FBI didn't allegedly cover up Hunter Biden laptop scandal: Sen. Johnson. Continue reading …

MEDIA

FINAL PUSH - Biden’s school loan handout could send even more Hispanic voters to the GOP, conservatives hope. Continue reading …



‘WHAT KIND OF ANTI-RACISM IS THAT?’ - New York Times op-ed blasts petition to eliminate standardized tests in order to combat racism. Continue reading …

CAUGHT ‘FLAT-FOOTED’ - CNN, NBC panels on GOP midterm Roe v. Wade impact. Continue reading …

‘HATEFUL CONDUCT’? - WaPo blames Libs of TikTok for exposing hospital providing ‘erroneous information’ on child hysterectomies. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

TREY GOWDY - The Department of Justice owes the American people more than 38 pages of 'redacted nothingness.’ Continue reading …



MARK LEVIN – Fox News host shreds Hillary Clinton and James Comey, calls out hypocrisy of FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid. Continue reading …



STEVE HILTON - Zuckerberg should be put under oath to disclose who at 'rogue' FBI warned him about Hunter's laptop. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS



REWARDED FOR NOTHING - Student loan handout reaction: People 'are getting rewarded for doing the least amount.' Continue reading …

TATT WAS A MISTAKE - Hollywood stars who've switched up their ink dedicated to former flames. Continue reading …

TORTURE AND PERSECUTION – Christians risk everything to stay in Afghanistan under Taliban rule. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"Many Americans still have questions [about the Mar-a-Lago raid]. These questions are not political. They are factual and legal. If there is a case to indict a former president, give us what you got."

- TREY GOWDY

