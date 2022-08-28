Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS
Biden 'would not be president' if the FBI didn't allegedly cover up Hunter Biden laptop scandal: Sen. Johnson

The Wisconsin senator ripped the FBI for its alleged 'suppression' of Hunter Biden's laptop

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Sen. Johnson rips FBI for alleged censorship of Hunter Biden laptop: 'Joe Biden would not be president' Video

Sen. Johnson rips FBI for alleged censorship of Hunter Biden laptop: 'Joe Biden would not be president'

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., joined 'Sunday Morning Futures' to discuss how the FBI's alleged censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop scandal may have impacted the 2020 election.

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., slammed the FBI for its alleged censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop, warning that, if the American people were aware of the scandal, Biden would "not be president" today. Johnson joined "Sunday Morning Futures" to discuss the potential impact of the bombshell allegations on the 2020 presidential election. 

MIRANDA DEVINE ON ZUCKERBERG'S ADMISSION TO JOE ROGAN: ‘THEY INTERFERED IN THE ELECTION’

RON JOHNSON: Well, absolutely, and the fact that the Hunter Biden laptop was censored by Twitter, Facebook. We've seen polls that show that had the American public known the corruption of the Biden family and Hunter Biden, Joe Biden would not be president. We wouldn't have open borders. We wouldn't have 40-year high inflation, record gas prices, rising crime, all these disastrous results of the Biden administration, Democratic governance wouldn't have happened, but for the FBI's politicization, their partisanship, and their suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop. Again, they had it in December 2019 and did nothing with it. 

WATCH THE ENTIRE INTERVIEW FROM "SUNDAY MORNING FUTURES" BELOW:

