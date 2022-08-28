Biden 'would not be president' if the FBI didn't allegedly cover up Hunter Biden laptop scandal: Sen. Johnson

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., slammed the FBI for its alleged censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop, warning that, if the American people were aware of the scandal, Biden would "not be president" today. Johnson joined "Sunday Morning Futures" to discuss the potential impact of the bombshell allegations on the 2020 presidential election.

MIRANDA DEVINE ON ZUCKERBERG'S ADMISSION TO JOE ROGAN: ‘THEY INTERFERED IN THE ELECTION’

RON JOHNSON: Well, absolutely, and the fact that the Hunter Biden laptop was censored by Twitter, Facebook. We've seen polls that show that had the American public known the corruption of the Biden family and Hunter Biden, Joe Biden would not be president. We wouldn't have open borders. We wouldn't have 40-year high inflation, record gas prices, rising crime, all these disastrous results of the Biden administration, Democratic governance wouldn't have happened, but for the FBI's politicization, their partisanship, and their suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop. Again, they had it in December 2019 and did nothing with it.

WATCH THE ENTIRE INTERVIEW FROM "SUNDAY MORNING FUTURES" BELOW: