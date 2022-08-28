The Department of Justice owes the American people more than 38 pages of 'redacted nothingness:' Trey Gowdy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Sunday Night in America" host Trey Gowdy echoed calls for transparency in his opening monologue over the weekend, where he discussed the Justice Department's redacted version of the affidavit, which he said, raises more questions than answers about the FBI's intentions for the raid on former President Trump's Florida home.

TREY GOWDY: Many Americans still have questions. These questions are not political. They are factual and legal. If you are contemplating indicting a former president, I think we're entitled to more than 38 pages of black lines and DOJ leaks… clearly, the department is talking to liberal reporters. If you're going to tell the story, tell it all and tell everyone, tell the American people. Don’t claim you can’t comment on uncharged conduct… if there is a case to indict a former president, give us what you got.

---

Perhaps some people have already made up their minds, but many have not. They want more information. Is this really about the return of documents, or something else? If it’s about the return of documents, they are back now. So why is the DOJ saying that the investigation is just beginning? What’s at stake are two foundational beliefs, that no one is above or beneath the law, not even former presidents, and number two, similar facts should lead to similar outcomes. Justice should be the same for everyone. And never be used as a political weapon. This is important for the country. So give us more than 38 pages of redacted nothingness.

