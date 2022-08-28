Mark Levin shreds Hillary Clinton and James Comey, calls out hypocrisy of FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Life, Liberty, and Levin host Mark Levin illustrated in the opening monologue of his Sunday broadcast that former President Trump has been hypocritically targeted by a corrupt system.

"How is it that Hillary Clinton is still walking on the earth free? She should be getting 50 life consecutive sentences for her violations of the Espionage Act," Levin asked. "How is Jim Comey still walking on the face of the earth free?"

He recounted the former secretary of state's email scandal that plagued her failed 2016 presidential campaign.

"We know Hillary had a server in her home to gather information, including classified information, that violates the Espionage Act." he said. Levin went on to mocking ask if Clinton's home was searched or was served a search warrant.

The host stressed his point that Hillary appeared to not face any consequences, despite the fact she "didn’t even have the protections attendant to a president."

He invited listeners to "consider" how Clinton and former FBI Director James Comey had mishandled information, and how they were treated, observing that neither served as presidents, versus how Trump has been treated.

He suggested that the legal scrutiny Trump has faced since the raid on his home at Mar-a-Lago has been "an assault on Trump and his supporters an assault on the Republican Party and assault on our country."

"Unless Hillary Clinton and Jim Comey do life sentences for what they did, right? How many violations of the Espionage did they commit? They don’t have the protections of a former president. Then you know exactly what’s going on here," he said.

A State Department report into former Clinton’s use of a private email server for government business, obtained by Fox News in 2019, found dozens of individuals at fault and hundreds of security violations. While the report only was able to physically review 30,000 emails, it found 38 individuals were responsible for 91 violations. Another 497 violations had also been found, though the report was not able to assign responsibility.

Since the raid of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, Clinton made light of her past email scandal, selling merchandise appearing to mock Trump supporters with the slogan "but her emails."