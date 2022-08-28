Texas gov candidate Beto O'Rourke diagnosed with 'bacterial infection,' says he will be 'resting at home'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas Democrat Beto O’Rourke, who's running for governor, announced on Sunday afternoon that he was recently diagnosed with a "bacterial infection" but is recovering.

O’Rourke made the announcement in a tweet on Sunday and said that he was being treated at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio.

The Texas Democrat also said that some campaign events have been postponed due to the illness.

"After feeling ill on Friday, I went to Methodist Hospital in San Antonio where I was diagnosed with a bacterial infection," O’Rourke said. "The extraordinary team there — from custodians to nurses and doctors — gave me excellent care and attention, including IV antibiotics and rest."

BETO O’ROURKE FAULTS DEMS FOR DIP IN HISPANIC SUPPORT, CALLS ABBOTT MIGRANT BUSES TO DC 'PUBLICITY STUNT'

"While my symptoms have improved, I will be resting at home in El Paso in accordance with the doctors’ recommendations. I am sorry to have had to postpone events because of this, but promise to be back on the road with you as soon as I am able," he added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

O’Rourke unsuccessfully ran for U.S. Senate and president, and was previously a U.S. congressman.