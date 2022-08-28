Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Texas gov candidate Beto O'Rourke diagnosed with 'bacterial infection,' says he will be 'resting at home'

Beto O’Rourke said he was treated at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio.

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 28 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas Democrat Beto O’Rourke, who's running for governor, announced on Sunday afternoon that he was recently diagnosed with a "bacterial infection" but is recovering.

O’Rourke made the announcement in a tweet on Sunday and said that he was being treated at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio.

The Texas Democrat also said that some campaign events have been postponed due to the illness.

"After feeling ill on Friday, I went to Methodist Hospital in San Antonio where I was diagnosed with a bacterial infection," O’Rourke said. "The extraordinary team there — from custodians to nurses and doctors — gave me excellent care and attention, including IV antibiotics and rest."

BETO O’ROURKE FAULTS DEMS FOR DIP IN HISPANIC SUPPORT, CALLS ABBOTT MIGRANT BUSES TO DC 'PUBLICITY STUNT'

Texas Democrat gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke speaks at a primary election gathering in Fort Worth, Texas, Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Texas Democrat gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke speaks at a primary election gathering in Fort Worth, Texas, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

"While my symptoms have improved, I will be resting at home in El Paso in accordance with the doctors’ recommendations. I am sorry to have had to postpone events because of this, but promise to be back on the road with you as soon as I am able," he added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke speaks to the press after he was kicked out for interrupting a news conference headed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in Uvalde, Texas Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke speaks to the press after he was kicked out for interrupting a news conference headed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in Uvalde, Texas Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

O’Rourke unsuccessfully ran for U.S. Senate and president, and was previously a U.S. congressman.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.

More from Politics