Bowling alley shooting leaves 3 men dead, 4 injured, authorities say

A shooting at a Southern California bowling alley left three men dead and four injured late Friday, police said.

Police in Torrance, just south of Los Angeles, sent out a tweet early Saturday about "reports of shots fired" at the Gable House Bowl. The shooting reportedly sprung from an argument at the establishment.

"T P D is on scene. Investigation is ongoing. Please stay away from the area," the tweet said.

The three men who were killed all died at the scene. Two of the injured were transported to a local hospital with unspecified injuries, while two other wounded people sought medical attention on their own, authorities said.

Gable House is described on its website as a gaming venue that offers bowling, laser tag and a full arcade.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.