Texas

Shelter-in-place-order reduced to 1 mile radius after Texas chemical explosion

At least one person reportedly suffered burns in explosion in Sheperd, Texas

By Stephen Sorace , Stepheny Price Fox News
Published
VIDEO: Aftermath of massive Texas chemical plant explosion Video

VIDEO: Aftermath of massive Texas chemical plant explosion

A chemical plant exploded in a huge fireball in Shepherd, Texas. Authorities issued a 'shelter-in-place' order to residents within a one-mile radius of the Sound Resource Solutions complex. (Pam Holmes/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

A shelter in place has been lifted following a chemical plant explosion in Texas Wednesday morning, according to the San Jacinto County Office of Emergency Management.

Officials say after a thorough assessment of the scene, the shelter-in-place has been reduced to a one-mile radius.

The blast happened around 8:17 a.m. at Sound Resource Solutions along U.S. Highway 59 in Shepherd. The city in located in San Jacinto County about 60 miles northeast of Houston.  

One person suffered first-degree burns to the face and second-degree and third-degree burns to the arms, FOX26 Houston reported, citing a source. The individual was being treated at Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center.

Shepherd chemical plant flames and smoke

At least one injury has been reported from the blast, FOX26 Houston reported. (KTRK)

According to the sheriff's office, 19 employees were at work at the time, but no other injuries have been reported at this time.

An initial 5-mile shelter-in-place order was reduced to a 1-mile radius after officials assessed the scene, the San Jacinto County of Emergency Management said.

The explosion also forced the evacuation of a nearby private school on FM 1127, emergency officials said.

Shepherd chemical plant flames and smoke

Billowing black smoke could be seen covering the sky in the surrounding area. (KTRK)

Photos and video from the scene along show a massive black plume of smoke billowing from the plant.

Shepherd chemical plant flames and smoke

Officials ordered nearby residents and businesses to shelter in place and turn off HVAC systems. (KTRK)

It was unclear what caused the explosion or what type of chemical was on fire, but Sound Resource Solutions president Geoff Harfield has described the fire as a "forklift incident."

Polk County Emergency Management said the plume appeared to be heading toward the Livingston area and recommended that residents along U.S. Highway 59 from Goodrich to Leggett shelter in place and turn off HVAC systems in homes and businesses.

    It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion. (KTRK)

    The blast reportedly happened at Sound Resource Solutions along U.S. Highway 59 in Shepherd, Texas, on Wednesday. (KTRK)

"At this time, the effects of the chemical in the air are unknown," Polk County officials said.

U.S. Highway 59 remained closed from FM 1988 to Exit 451B as emergency responders worked at the scene, the Texas Department of Transportation said.