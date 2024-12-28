Several injured after multi-vehicle crash in California city involving police vehicles

A multi-vehicle crash involving two police vehicles left several people injured in Oakland, California, on Saturday, according to law enforcement officials.

The Oakland Police Department (OPD) told Fox News Digital that the crash occurred in the 700 block of Mandela Parkway, near the West Oakland train station. Photos of the scene showed wrecked police vehicles with broken windows and open doors, along with debris in the street.

Authorities were alerted to the situation at around 2:45 p.m. local time. According to Oakland police, two police cars belonging to the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) Police Department were involved in the crash.

"Several vehicle occupants sustained injuries during the collision," an OPD spokesperson said. "Paramedic personnel responded to the scene to assist and transported the individuals to area hospitals for treatment."

Authorities are still investigating the crash and what led up to it.

"It is unknown if alcohol or drugs are a factor in this collision," the statement added.

The OPD did not disclose whether BART officers were injured.

Fox News Digital reached out to the BART Police Department, but did not immediately hear back.

Fox News Digital's Michael Dorgan and Landon Mion contributed to this report.