South Carolina
Second employee arrested for part in drug overdose death at South Carolina care facility

SC suspect relocated drugs to unsecured area, which led to resident overdose

Associated Press
A second person has been arrested after an adult died at a South Carolina long-term care facility in September.

Local news outlets report Myasia Toya McCoy was arrested by Darlington County sheriff's deputies last week and charged with abuse or neglect resulting in the death of a vulnerable adult.

An arrest warrant states McCoy moved drugs from a secured area to an unsecured area, which led to a resident dying from a drug overdose. The victim hasn't been named.

US SUPREME COURT REJECTS NURSING HOME'S BID TO MOVE COVID DEATH LAWSUIT INTO FEDERAL COURT

Two people have been arrested in a drug-related overdose at a South Carolina long-term care facility in September. The suspect was released on  $10,000 bail. 

McCoy is the second employee to be arrested. Deputies arrested Brian Anthony James on the same charge in October.

McCoy is free on $10,000 bail. It's unclear if she has a lawyer to speak for her.

The facility is regulated by the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs.