Washington

Seattle man arrested in connection with 9-month-old son's fatal shooting

Suspect, 35, being held on $5 million bail

Associated Press
Published
A Seattle man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of his 9-month-old son.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the Magnolia neighborhood Wednesday evening, the Seattle Police Department said in a post on its website. A woman told officers her baby had been shot, and firefighters pronounced the boy dead at the scene.

The father was arrested later after police found him several blocks away. As of Friday he was being held at the King County Correctional Facility on $5 million bail, The Seattle Times reported.

Seattle skyline

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MARCH 13: The Space Needle stands over the Seattle skyline as Mt. Rainier is seen in the background on March 13, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. ((Photo by John Moore/Getty Images))

According to a probable cause affidavit, the man, 35, told police he had used the drug phencyclidine, commonly known as PCP or angel dust, that day.

Records show he was booked on charges of murder, assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The woman told police she was inside the bathroom when she heard a gunshot. She asked her husband about it, and he told her he had fired "a blank," records show. She went to check on the baby, found he had been shot in the head and ran outside to call for help.

The woman later told police her husband routinely carries a gun and had bought PCP about a week ago, according to the affidavit.