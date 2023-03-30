San Jose police union exec charged with importing opioids, attempting to distribute throughout US

An executive for the San Jose Police Officer’s Association (POA) was charged this week with a scheme to import fentanyl and disperse it throughout the United States, authorities said Wednesday.

Joanne Segovia, an executive director of the association, is accused of ordering thousands of opioid and other pills to her home in San Jose, California, between October 2015 and January 2023 and agreeing to distribute the drugs in other parts of the country, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Segovia, 64, allegedly had at least 61 shipments mailed to her home, originating from countries including China, Hungary, India and Singapore, with manifests for the shipments declared as "Wedding Party Favors," "Gift Makeup" or "Chocolate and Sweets," according to a criminal complaint.

Beginning in January 2019, officials intercepted and opened five of these shipments and found thousands of dollars’ worth of pills, including the synthetic opioids Tramadol and Tapentadol, prosecutors said.

Segovia allegedly used her personal and office computers, along with encrypted WhatsApp communications, to plan the logistics for receiving and sending the shipments.

She also made a shipment using the UPS account of the San Jose Police Association, officials said.

After federal investigators interviewed her in February, Segovia continued to order controlled substances, including one parcel that federal investigators seized in Kentucky earlier this month that contained valeryl fentanyl that is believed to have come from China and was labeled as a "clock," the complaint said.

San Jose Police Association spokesman Tom Saggau released a statement to FOX Digital.

"Last Friday we were informed by federal authorities that one of our civilian employees was under investigation for distribution of a controlled substance and the POA has been fully and completely cooperating with the federal authorities as they continue their investigation," the statement said. "

The POA immediately placed the civilian employee on leave and as is standard procedure cut off all access to the POA," the statement continued. "No additional individual at the POA is involved or had prior knowledge of the alleged acts. The Board of Directors is saddened and disappointed at hearing this news and we have pledged to provide our full support to the investigative authorities."

Segovia faces a maximum sentence of 20 years and a fine of up to $250,000.