Minnesota man arrested after allegedly running DMT lab out of basement: 'Extremely rare'

A Minnesota man was arrested last week for allegedly committing multiple drug-related felonies after law enforcement say they discovered an apparent drug lab in his basement.

Victor Wang, 46, was taken into custody after authorities found dimethyltryptamine (DMT), methamphetamine, marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms in his Nerstrand home on March 21, according to a press release Tuesday from the Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force.

Wang allegedly had 28 grams of meth on him when he was arrested, and authorities said they had reason to believe he was distributing the drug in large amounts throughout the local community.

Upon executing a search warrant, task force agents, Drug Enforcement Agency officials and police with the Rice County Sheriff’s Office reportedly found more than 100 grams of DMT and discovered two slow cookers in Wang's basement.

In the vicinity of the crockpots filled with a red-colored, sludge-like substance, agents also said they observed precursor chemicals, rags typically employed as filters, a glass pipette and another jar containing a brown liquid.

Agents also found tree bark and roots in the garbage, along with multiple lye containers scattered around the basement. The strong chemical odor emanating from the slow cookers led agents to suspect that the area was being used as a laboratory for producing DMT.

Wang claimed he was using the red sludge to tie-dye T-shirts, according to Faribault Daily News.

Agents also found packing scales, marijuana and psilocybin, according to CRDVOTF Commander Scott O’Brien.

DMT is a potent psychedelic Schedule I drug that occurs naturally in some plants and animals, but can also be produced synthetically. The drug is known to produce intense hallucinations and an altered perception of time that some believe are mystical or spiritual experiences.

"Coming across a DMT lab is extremely rare," O’Brien said. "These labs create major risks to public safety. I’m proud of collaborative effort by all the agencies involved that worked together to remove the lab from the community."

Wang was charged in Rice County Court last Thursday on three counts of first-degree drug sale, one count of second-degree drug possession , and fifth-degree drug possession, according to local ABC 6.

Wang, whose prior convictions prohibit him from possessing a firearm, was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm after officers found two shotguns and a rifle in his bedroom, according to police.