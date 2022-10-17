Expand / Collapse search
Sacramento car accident kills 2, hospitalizes 4

CA officials are investigating the cause of a fatal car accident in Sacramento

Associated Press
Two people were killed and four others were hospitalized after a crash involving multiple cars near Sacramento on Sunday, authorities said.

Five vehicles were involved in the collision around 9:30 a.m. in the Arden-Arcade area, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

Paramedics pronounced two victims dead and transported four others to hospitals in unknown condition, Metro Fire said on Twitter.

At least three vehicles were involved in a car accident that killed two people over this weekend. (Fox News)

Three other patients were released after being checked out at the scene, fire officials said.

Photos from the scene showed at least three cars with major damage at an intersection. A utility pole was also damaged, officials said.

It wasn't clear what led up to the crash. The California Highway Patrol was investigating.