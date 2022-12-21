Expand / Collapse search
New York
Russian hackers aid NYC cab drivers in plot to move taxis to the front of the line at Kennedy Airport

2 US men related to the case were charged with conspiracy to commit computer intrusion

Associated Press
A plot to move some cabs to the front of the line for passengers at New York's Kennedy Airport was aided by Russian hackers who infiltrated an electronic taxi dispatch system, authorities said Tuesday as they announced the arrest of two men.

The men, both U.S. citizens, were arrested in Queens on charges that they conspired with Russian nationals to hack the dispatch system and move some taxis up in exchange for $10 payments.

An indictment in Manhattan federal court charged the men with conspiracy to commit computer intrusion. The charge carries a potential penalty of as many as 10 years in prison.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a release that the defendants — "with the help of Russian hackers — took the Port Authority for a ride."

Two U.S. men were charged after being involved in a Russian scheme to help NYC cab drivers get to the front of the line at New York's Kennedy Airport.

"For years, the defendants’ hacking kept honest cab drivers from being able to pick up fares at JFK in the order in which they arrived," he said.