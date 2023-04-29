Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Roof holding dozens of people collapses near Ohio State University

Columbus, Ohio roof had between 15 and 45 people standing on it

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
Ohio authorities say that at least 14 people have been hospitalized after a roof collapsed in Columbus Saturday evening.

The collapse happened at a home near the campus of Ohio State University.

Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Jeffrey Geitter told FOX 28 Columbus that between 15 and 45 people were on the roof. 

The roof was not designed to support that amount of people, the fire chief said.

The Ohio State Stadium

The Ohio State University logo at the top of the Ohio Stadium at sunset, during a summer day on The Ohio State University campus.  (Stephen Zenner/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

People allegedly heard a cracking noise before the roof gave way. All 14 injured people are in stable condition.

An Ohio State University spokesperson told Fox News Digital that the incident happened at an off-campus building and not on university property.

"On behalf of the university, I can add that we are monitoring this serious situation closely and assisting first responders in any way possible," the spokesperson said. "Our thoughts are with those present and their friends and family."

Columbus Fire Battalion exteriors

The Columbus Division of Fire is investigating the roof collapse near Ohio State University's campus. (Google Maps)

Fox News Digital reached out to Columbus Division of Fire and Columbus Division of Police for more information, but has not heard back.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with us for more updates.