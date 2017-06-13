Residents: Army didn't warn us about training blasts

Some Rhode Island residents say they never received a warning about military training exercises last week that included helicopters buzzing over the treetops and simulated explosions.

Army representatives referred comment Tuesday to the Rhode Island National Guard, which says it tried to help alert residents of a Providence neighborhood before the Friday night exercise.

A National Guard spokesman says the Army wanted an urban environment to practice special operations tactics.

The Army sent a release on June 4 saying there would be a week of training throughout the state and nearby residents would receive more specifics.

An automated message was sent to nearby cellphones shortly before the exercise.

The spokesman says police and Army personnel also went door to door near the training site, but notifying everyone was impossible.