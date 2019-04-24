Expand / Collapse search
Rep. King compares criticism of him to persecution of Christ

Associated Press
FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2019 file photo, Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, speaks during a town hall meeting, in Primghar, Iowa. King says the criticism he has faced from fellow members of Congress over his offensive remarks gives him "better insight" into what Jesus Christ experienced when he was persecuted for his beliefs. King was attending a town hall meeting Tuesday, April 23 in his home district in northeast Iowa when someone attending voiced concern about Christianity being persecuted in the U.S. King answered by drawing a comparison to facing his "accusers" on the House floor. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall File)

CHEROKEE, Iowa – Iowa Republican Steve King says the criticism he has faced from fellow members of Congress over his offensive remarks gives him "better insight" into what Jesus Christ experienced when he was persecuted for his beliefs.

The Sioux City Journal reports that King was attending a town hall meeting Tuesday in his home district in northeast Iowa when someone attending voiced concern about Christianity being persecuted in the U.S. King answered by drawing a comparison to facing his "accusers" on the House floor.

The House voted 424-1 in January to rebuke King for remarks he made to the New York Times in which he asked why the terms white nationalist and white supremacist came to be considered offensive. King was also stripped of his committee assignments.

This story has been corrected to show the House voted 424-1 to rebuke King, not 421-1.

