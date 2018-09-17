Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

EDUCATION
Published
Last Update September 17

Rare Kennedy photos go inside America's most famous family

By WILLIAM J. KOLE | Associated Press
In this circa 1948 photo provided by the Kennedy Family Collection, courtesy of the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation, members of the Kennedy family pose for a photo in Hyannis Port, Mass. They are from left, John F. Kennedy, Jean Kennedy, Rose Kennedy, Joseph P. Kennedy Sr., Patricia Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy, Eunice Kennedy, and in foreground, Edward M. Kennedy. The Boston-based museum completed an 18-month project in 2018 to catalog and digitize more than 1,700 black-and-white Kennedy family snapshots that are viewable online, giving a nation still obsessed with "Camelot" a candid new glimpse into their everyday lives. (Kennedy Family Collection/John F. Kennedy Library Foundation via AP)

In this circa 1948 photo provided by the Kennedy Family Collection, courtesy of the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation, members of the Kennedy family pose for a photo in Hyannis Port, Mass. They are from left, John F. Kennedy, Jean Kennedy, Rose Kennedy, Joseph P. Kennedy Sr., Patricia Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy, Eunice Kennedy, and in foreground, Edward M. Kennedy. The Boston-based museum completed an 18-month project in 2018 to catalog and digitize more than 1,700 black-and-white Kennedy family snapshots that are viewable online, giving a nation still obsessed with "Camelot" a candid new glimpse into their everyday lives. (Kennedy Family Collection/John F. Kennedy Library Foundation via AP)

BOSTON – The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum has made hundreds of Kennedy family photos viewable online, giving a nation still obsessed with Camelot a candid new glimpse into their everyday lives.

The Boston museum says it has completed an 18-month project to catalog and digitize more than 1,700 black-and-white Kennedy family snapshots.

Many of the photos are ordinary snaps of typical American family life in the first half of the 20th century. They show future president John F. Kennedy and his relatives on vacation, mugging for the camera and photobombing each other.

One shows a young, shirtless JFK smirking while baring his six-pack abs at the pool.

Digital archivist Nicola Mantzaris says the poignant images give the public an intriguing new glimpse into America's most famous political family.