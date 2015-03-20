Rare calico lobster, a 1-in-30 million find, turns up at Maine bait shop

The owner of a Maine bait and tackle shop says she found a rare calico-colored lobster that was caught off the state's coast.

Sarah Lane says the crustacean, covered in orange blotches, appeared in a crate of lobsters brought from the Pemaquid Lobster Co-op in Bristol last weekend. The University of Maine says the odds of finding one are about one in 30 million.

Lane named the lobster "Freckles."

Lane owns Bethel Bait Tackle & More in western Maine, 14 miles from the New Hampshire border. She says the lobster will be donated to the Maine State Aquarium in West Boothbay Harbor.

Maine lobstermen appeared to catch a pair of even more uncommon albino lobsters last week. A lobster expert later said the lobsters are actually very light blue.