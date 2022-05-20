Rapper accused of shooting police officer has charges dropped

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Charges against a 16-year-old rapper accused of shooting a New York police officer earlier this year have been dropped, according to officials.

The New York City Law Department said in a statement Friday that Camrin Williams, 16, "cannot be prosecuted" but failed to elaborate.

Williams, who goes by the stage name C Blu, was facing charges after he allegedly shot NYPD Officer Kaseem Pennant in the leg in January.

The teenager allegedly accidentally shot Pennant after the two tussled, and Williams attempted to flee. The gun discharged and struck Williams in the groin before exiting his thigh and hitting the officer.

Cops were responding to a disorderly crowd when Williams approached a white vehicle and put his hands in his pockets, police said, according to the New York Post. Police asked the teenager to show his hands, but he refused, leading to the tussle.

The teenager was already on probation for gun possession when the shooting occurred. The gun possession case was picked up in May 2020, when Williams was just 14.

The teenager posted a $250,000 bond in late January using money from a record label he had signed with Interscope Records a few months earlier.

But a week after Williams posted bail, he was back in juvenile court after a hearing held in family court determined he had violated probation in his gun possession case by allegedly possessing a firearm and shooting the NYPD officer.

And the city Law Department is now saying that Williams' shooting case involving the cop is being dropped.

"Just because the city cannot prosecute doesn’t mean this individual should have been carrying an illegal weapon — a weapon which contributed to both him and an officer being shot," the Law Department said in a statement. "Pursuant to Family Court Law, the case is now sealed and we are unable to say more about the matter."