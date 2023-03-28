Radical group's 'Trans Day of Vengeance' moves forward in wake of Nashville school shooting

A transgender activist group is scheduled to hold a "Trans Day of Vengeance" outside of the Supreme Court on Saturday, just days after a transgender individual opened fire on a Christian school, leaving three kids and three adults dead.

"The Time is Now. The Trans/Non-Binary/Gender Non-Conforming/Intersex communities are facing astronomical amounts of hate from the world," the Trans Radical Activist Network states on its website promoting "#TransDay of Vengeance."

TRAN describes itself as"a network of unapologetic activists fighting for Queer Liberation," and promoted the protest earlier this year on social media, according to Twitter screenshots. The Twitter account for the group is currently protected, and Fox News Digital was unable to review its tweets Tuesday afternoon.

TRAN’s website was still promoting the event as of Tuesday, one day after a tragic school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, at a private Presbyterian school, the Covenant School. The perpetrator, identified by investigators as 28-year-old Audrey Hale, was a former student at Covenant and identified as transgender.

Investigators said they found Hale’s "manifesto" and hand-drawn maps of the school and its entry points. Hale reportedly entered the school Monday morning after 10 a.m. by shooting through a locked door.

The shooter was armed with two rifles and a handgun during the massacre, leaving three 9-year-old children dead, as well as the school’s leader, a substitute teacher and custodian fatally shot.

TRAN describes in its promotion of the protest on Saturday that six transgender individuals’ lives have ended so far in 2023, and that at least 60 others died last year. The post does not elaborate on whether the people were killed, but noted that "our community has a stigma attached and significantly impacts marginalized communities at a higher intensity."

"Like the Stonewall Riots the gays and lesbians were experiencing what the trans community is facing now. This cycle of hate needs to end in fact it must. Allies, siblings we need you now more than ever," the group states.

The protest will reportedly kick off on Friday before holding the main protest outside of SCOTUS at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

TRAN did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment on the planned protest.