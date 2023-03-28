Expand / Collapse search
Radical group's 'Trans Day of Vengeance' moves forward in wake of Nashville school shooting

The Trans Radical Activist Network says the trans community is 'facing astronomical amounts of hate from the world'

By Emma Colton | Fox News
Angle: A Trans Killer Video

Angle: A Trans Killer

Laura Ingraham discusses the details surrounding the Nashville female shooter identifying herself with he/him pronouns and how trans activists have been targeting Tennessee for weeks on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

A transgender activist group is scheduled to hold a "Trans Day of Vengeance" outside of the Supreme Court on Saturday, just days after a transgender individual opened fire on a Christian school, leaving three kids and three adults dead.

"The Time is Now. The Trans/Non-Binary/Gender Non-Conforming/Intersex communities are facing astronomical amounts of hate from the world," the Trans Radical Activist Network states on its website promoting "#TransDay of Vengeance."

TRAN describes itself as"a network of unapologetic activists fighting for Queer Liberation," and promoted the protest earlier this year on social media, according to Twitter screenshots. The Twitter account for the group is currently protected, and Fox News Digital was unable to review its tweets Tuesday afternoon.

TRAN’s website was still promoting the event as of Tuesday, one day after a tragic school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, at a private Presbyterian school, the Covenant School. The perpetrator, identified by investigators as 28-year-old Audrey Hale, was a former student at Covenant and identified as transgender.

NASHVILLE SCHOOL SHOOTING: 6 KILLED INCLUDING 3 STUDENTS, SHOOTER DEAD

Audrey Hale was identified by police as the gunman who opened fire at the Covenant School on Monday morning, killing six people. 

Audrey Hale was identified by police as the gunman who opened fire at the Covenant School on Monday morning, killing six people.  (FOX NEWS)

Investigators said they found Hale’s "manifesto" and hand-drawn maps of the school and its entry points. Hale reportedly entered the school Monday morning after 10 a.m. by shooting through a locked door.

NASHVILLE TRANSGENDER SCHOOL SHOOTER'S MESSAGES TO FRIEND SHOW 'MUCH DEEPER ISSUES,' SAYS EX-FBI SPECIAL AGENT

A mourner visits a memorial outside of The Covenant School for the six victims who were killed in a mass shooting in Nashville, Tennessee on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. On Monday, three adults and three children were killed inside the school.

A mourner visits a memorial outside of The Covenant School for the six victims who were killed in a mass shooting in Nashville, Tennessee on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. On Monday, three adults and three children were killed inside the school. (KR/Mega for Fox News Digital)

The shooter was armed with two rifles and a handgun during the massacre, leaving three 9-year-old children dead, as well as the school’s leader, a substitute teacher and custodian fatally shot. 

WHO ARE THE NASHVILLE SCHOOL SHOOTING VICTIMS?

TRAN describes in its promotion of the protest on Saturday that six transgender individuals’ lives have ended so far in 2023, and that at least 60 others died last year. The post does not elaborate on whether the people were killed, but noted that "our community has a stigma attached and significantly impacts marginalized communities at a higher intensity."

"Like the Stonewall Riots the gays and lesbians were experiencing what the trans community is facing now. This cycle of hate needs to end in fact it must. Allies, siblings we need you now more than ever," the group states.

DETRANSITIONING RALLY TURNS VIOLENT WHEN ANTIFA SHOWS UP, PARTICIPANTS LEFT 'AFRAID' TO SPEAK OUT: ORGANIZER

Supreme Court of the United States.

Supreme Court of the United States. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

The protest will reportedly kick off on Friday before holding the main protest outside of SCOTUS at 11 a.m. on Saturday.  

TRAN did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment on the planned protest.