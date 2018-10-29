QTS Realty: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) _ QTS Realty Trust Inc. (QTS) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results beat Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Overland Park, Kansas, said it had funds from operations of $34.7 million, or 60 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 59 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $12.3 million, or 25 cents per share.

The data center real estate investment trust posted revenue of $112.2 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $109.9 million.

QTS Realty expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $2.55 to $2.65 per share, with revenue in the range of $408 million to $422 million.

The company's shares have decreased 30 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $38.11, a fall of 32 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on QTS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/QTS