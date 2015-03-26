Psychics find possible clue in investigation of California girl's death

California psychics may have found a new clue in the death of 13-year-old Jessica Funk-Haslam, who was found dead last Tuesday in the dugout of a baseball field in a Sacramento park.

Funk-Haslam left her home to meet someone, her mother Tara told Fox40, but did not say who. A coroner later said she was hit in the head, stabbed and asphyxiated.

Christina George and Jennifer Newell, both local psychics, claim the suspect Funk-Haslam met at the park is a male between 16 and 19 years old.

"We came and sat here at this table 'cause this is where we felt she was at, where she met him," George said.

The pair found a piece of tape with the words “Skittles was here,” underneath the table, which they said they would offer up to detectives, Fox40 reports.

Both thought she fought with the suspect before being attacked.

