Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Police and Law Enforcement
Published

Police in Wauwatosa make arrests after protesters disregard curfew

Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm decides not to charge cop in February shooting

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche, Jack Durschlag | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 11Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Authorities in Wauwatosa, Wis., arrested protesters Sunday night they accused of disobeying the city’s 7 p.m. curfew that has been in place after several nights of unrest, a report said.

The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported that police in the city declared an unlawful assembly. The report said protesters were chanting and calling for justice for Alvin Cole.

Cole, who was 17, was fatally shot by a police officer outside the city’s Mayfair Mall on Feb. 2 after police responded to a reported disturbance at the shopping center. Cole, who was Black, was shot by Wauwatosa Officer Joseph Mensah, who is also Black.

Wauwatosa, Wis. Police Chief Barry Weber discusses the decision by Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm’s decision to not charge police officer Joseph Mensah in the February shooting death of 17-year-old Alvin Cole outside of a local mall on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.

Wauwatosa, Wis. Police Chief Barry Weber discusses the decision by Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm’s decision to not charge police officer Joseph Mensah in the February shooting death of 17-year-old Alvin Cole outside of a local mall on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.

Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm said evidence showed Cole fled from police carrying a stolen 9 mm handgun. He cited squad car audio evidence, along with testimony from Mensah and two fellow officers, that he said showed Cole had fired a shot while fleeing and refused commands to drop the gun. Cole was the third person Mensah had fatally shot since becoming an officer.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But violent protests have rocked the city and Cole’s death. Police used tear gas on demonstrators and arrested 28 people during a third straight night of protests on Saturday night.

Ricardo Torres, a reporter from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, tweeted Saturday night, "Heavy dose of tear gas and pepper balls deployed. This is the worst I ever got it."

The Journal-Sentinel reported that the curfew is set to be lifted at 6 a.m. on Monday.

Fox News' Daniella Genovese contributed to this report

 

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.