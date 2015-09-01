Prosecutors: 2 former day care workers instigated fights among 4- to 6-year-old children

Two former New Jersey day care workers are accused of instigating fights among children in their care.

Prosecutors say 22-year-old Erica Kenny, of Cranford, and 28-year-old Chanese White, of Roselle, are each charged with child abuse. Kenny also faces a child endangerment charge.

Authorities say the pair instigated fights among children ranging in age from 4 to 6 at the Lightbridge Academy in Cranford on at least one day last month. They also say Kenny recorded video of the fights and shared the clips with several friends on social media.

Union County investigators say about a dozen boys and girls are shown in the clips shoving each other to the ground and trying to hit each other. The children apparently didn't suffer any serious injuries.

It wasn't known Tuesday if Kenny or White had retained attorneys.