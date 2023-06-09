Expand / Collapse search
Kansas
Published

Prosecutor seeks death penalty against Kansas man accused of killing 2 sons

KS man pleaded not guilty to a charge of capital murder

Associated Press
A Leavenworth man accused of killing his two sons before fleeing to Oklahoma with his two young daughters could face the death penalty if he is convicted.

Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said Wednesday he will seek the death penalty against Donald Ray Jackson Jr., 43, who was charged with capital murder in his sons' death.

Jackson stood silent for his arraignment on Wednesday and a not guilty plea was entered for him, Thompson said in a statement.

At the hearing, Jackson’s defense team announced it is unlikely to be ready to face a jury until 2025.

Jackson has been jailed in Leavenworth County since November 2020. Prosecutors allege he shot his sons — 12-year-old Austin and 14-year-old Logan — at their home in rural Leavenworth on Oct. 24, 2020.

The boys' bodies were found after Jackson and his sons didn't show up for a soccer game. An Amber Alert was issued for Jackson and his two daughters, ages 3 and 7.

Jackson was stopped hours later in Beckham County, Oklahoma, with the two girls inside his car.