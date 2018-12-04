George H.W. Bush: Military personnel pay tribute to last presidential war hero

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – As the last in a line of presidential war heroes, George H.W. Bush is being remembered by military veterans and active duty military personnel as a fearless patriot who set the standard for public service.

Dozens of military personnel, some decked out in service uniform, visited the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum after his death, paying homage to the country’s 41st president.

“He just looked like the type of president that’s commander in chief that was actually, at one point, so I respect that about him—he knows what it’s like to be in war and it makes it really easy to follow a guy like that,” said U.S. Army veteran Dave Lefebvre, who brought his young son, Dale, to the museum to teach him about President Bush’s legacy.

Lefebre said he remembers seeing lots of footage during Desert Storm of President Bush interacting with the military. It left an impression on him.

President Bush served as a U.S. Navy pilot, enlisting on his birthday on June 12, 1942—and served until September 1945—after logging 1,228 hours of flight time, 126 carrier landings, and flying 58 combat missions. In 1944, he was shot down while completing a mission overseas. Bush was able to survive but lost two crewmen.

Bush was among a coterie of men in uniform who went on to become president. Of 44 presidents, 26 have served in the military.

It was this experience in the armed services that played out in a life of public service.

“He loved the military,” said Edward Kubicek, a retired Texas police officer who was wearing a “Support our Troops” T-shirt while visiting the museum. “It’s quite evident when he met [Gulf War commander Norman] Schwarzkopf in the middle of the parade route and they met and shook hands and saluted one another after the Gulf conflict—that was awesome.”

He said the former president’s military service was a key component in helping Bush as commander in chief.

“(He’s) been there, done that so he knew what they went through and how they had to survive and he did the same,” Kubicek said.

At the Bush School, his legacy is imprinted through the special exhibits in the museum dedicated solely to military service.

“This family’s just dearly beloved by the community, such high regard for who he was as a man and the way he loved his family...the way he loved his country,” said Jennifer Easley, a College Station resident. “My brother is in the special forces serving overseas, so anybody who loves and champions our military, I’m a fan of—I think we have a lot to learn just from the way that he loved his country and the people who were so willing to sacrifice for it—God bless the family.”

His service to the country was lifelong. After he left the military, his life in public service included stints as head of Central Intelligence and as an ambassador.

As commander in chief, President Bush formed a coalition of 32 nations to liberate Kuwait and uphold international law. In 1991, he convened the Madrid Peace Conference and helped bring Israel and its Arab neighbors together in face-to-face discussions for the first time.

Along with Desert Storm, he also played a part in ending the Cold War peacefully and the fall of the Berlin Wall.

That history is highlighted both inside and outside the museum. There is a large statue depicting the toppling of the Berlin Wall with stallions crushing the wall with their hooves. It’s titled “The Day the Wall Came Down: A Monument to Freedom” by artist Veryl Goodnight.

Lefebvre showed his young son the monument and read aloud its history, teaching his son about the past so he could learn from it for his future.

“We talked a lot about President Bush and what he was like and we learned a lot about life and death this weekend,” Lefebvre said. “We talked a lot about that and talked a lot about what kind of man he was and what kind of man I want him to be.”

Nathan Fehler from College Station also brought his son, Evan, to the museum after hearing of Bush’s death.

“His commitment to the military, building up our military, going through the war and everything, we’re really appreciative of that,” Fehler said. “His overall pursuit of freedom and leading this country with honor and integrity, those things that we want to instill in our children are important to us, too.”