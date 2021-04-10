Possible tornado moves toward Florida capital

A Tornado warning has been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) for Florida's capital of Tallahassee.

In a series of tweets, the agency warned residents to take shelter and that the warning was in effect until noon ET.

BASEBALL-SIZED HAIL THREATENS ALABAMA, TORNADO REPORTED IN MISSISSIPPI AS SEVERE STORMS HIT SOUTH

"The strong line of storms moving along the Florida Big Bend continues to push eastward. Areas east of Decatur (GA), Gadsden, Leon, Wakulla Counties should anticipate wind damage from either strong gusts or a tornado," the NWS wrote. "Take shelter now!"

"Special Marine Warning including the Waters from Suwannee River to Apalachicola FL from 20 to 60 NM, Coastal Waters From Ochlockonee River to Apalachicola FL out to 20 Nm and Coastal waters from Suwannee River to Keaton Beach out 20 NM until 2:45 PM EDT," it tweeted just a couple of minutes later.

A weather alert in Leon County instructed Tallahasseans to "seek shelter inside a sturdy building immediately," avoid windows and "move to an interior room on the lowest floor."

The Tallahassee Democrat also reported that quarter-sized hail would be possible with the storm.

In an additional Twitter post, the Leon County Health Department's COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic on Municipal Way announced its service had been stopped temporarily due to the severe weather threat and that operations would resume when the Tornado Warning is lifted.

This comes after reports of hazardous thunderstorms and dangerous winds terrorized Floridians on Friday.

Power outage tracker PowerOutage.US showed almost 14,800 Sunshine State residents had been left without power on Saturday morning and The Weather Channel said roofs were ripped off of buildings in Walton County.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Tornadoes killed at least two people in Louisiana. The Deep South and Gulf Coast were plagued by hail, whipping winds, flooding, heavy rainfall and other tornado advisories last night.