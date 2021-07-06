Portland weekend shooting saw over 80 bullets fired, police say

Portland police responding to a report of a shooting over the weekend arrived to find that more than 80 bullets had been fired – and had struck vehicles and apartments, including some that were occupied at the time, authorities said.

The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) received "multiple" 911 calls about shots being fired near Northeast 7th Avenue and Northeast Wygant Street just after 9 p.m. local time Saturday, the department said Monday.

Police arrived to find more than 80 spent shell casings in the area, the PPB said. A photograph of the crime scene shows evidence markers strewn throughout the street and sidewalk.

PPB statistics show the city has seen 579 shootings so far this year – more than double what was reported during the same time in 2020.

During Saturday’s shooting, bullets struck four vehicles and four residences, including apartments that were occupied at the time. No one was reportedly injured.

Investigators are still searching for one or more shooters involved.