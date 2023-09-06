Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Portland

Portland City Council in Oregon votes to ban open drug use, but with one catch

The new ordinance includes a trigger amendment

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
close
Indiana health official warns about deadly synthetic drug Bromazolam Video

Indiana health official warns about deadly synthetic drug Bromazolam

Indiana Recovery Network director Heather Rodriguez shares details on synthetic drug Bromazolam, which has been tied to a rising amount of overdose deaths on 'Fox News Live.' 

The City of Portland, Oregon, on Wednesday voted to ban the use of hard drugs like fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine on public property.

The emergency ordinance, approved 5-0 by the City Council, adds criminal penalties to using drugs in public. 

Tent in Portland with wheelchair

Tents and a wheelchair cover a sidewalk in downtown Portland, Ore., Feb. 17, 2023. (Hannah Ray Lambert/Fox News Digital/File)

The ordinance does not go into effect immediately, however, as it includes a "trigger" amendment. This means that the penalties can’t be enforced until state lawmakers pass a new bill giving municipalities that ability. 

The resolution directs the Office of Government Relations to pursue partnerships with other local governments in Oregon and the state Legislature to collaborate on solutions to address the substantial impact of consuming hard drugs on public property. 

PORTLAND FUGITIVE FISHED OUT OF POND AFTER ESCAPE LANDS HIM IN MUD UP TO ARMPITS

The vote comes days after an Emerson poll of 1,000 registered Oregon voters that found more than half support a complete repeal of Measure 110, a 2020 ballot initiative that decriminalized possession of small amounts of hard drugs such as heroin, meth and fentanyl. 

Someone using drugs

Oregon lawmakers passed a bill criminalizing possession of a gram or more of fentanyl last month. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images/File)

The measure, which made possession punishable by a maximum $100 fine, passed in 2020 with 58% of voters backing it. Wednesday’s ordinance is not expected to alter Ballot Measure 110. 

Those invited to speak before the vote were largely supportive of the measure though at least one person expressed concern that it would result in fewer opportunities for intervention. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital has reached out to members of Portland’s City Council for additional comment. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 