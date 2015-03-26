Police to Continue Landfill Search for Evidence in Lauren Spierer Case

Police completed the first week of searching an Indiana landfill Friday for evidence in the case of missing Indiana University student Lauren Spierer, and will resume their search on Monday.

The Sycamore Ridge Landfill is some 55 miles from where Spierer was last seen when she disappeared two months ago, Fox 59 reports.

The Bloomington Police, along with the FBI and the Indiana University Police Department, assisted in the search operation, which consisted of 20 to 30 law enforcement officials combing through 500 to 600 tons of trash for 12 hours each day, Fox 59 reports.

The operation is expected to take two weeks.

Police have found no new evidence in the case from their landfill search.

Spierer, a 20-year-old fashion merchandising major who had just completed her sophomore year, was last seen early June 3 walking alone to her Bloomington apartment after a night out with friends.

Police suspect foul play and have not named any suspects in the woman's disappearance.

