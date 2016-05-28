Expand / Collapse search
Police: Man drives through Kentucky memorial cross display

Associated Press
    This photo provided by the Henderson Police Department shows a Memorial Day display of crosses after a vehicle drove through them in Henderson, Ky.'s Central Park on Saturday, May 28, 2016. The display honors the names of more than 5,000 from the city and county of Henderson who served in conflicts dating back to the Revolutionary War. (Joe Whitledge/Henderson Police Department via AP) (The Associated Press)

HENDERSON, Ky. – Police say a Memorial Day cross display in Kentucky that honors the names of 5,000 veterans of conflicts dating back to the Revolutionary War has been vandalized by a driver who plowed through the crosses.

Jennifer Richmond, a spokesman for the Henderson Police Department, said the community is devastated and working frantically to repair and replace the crosses that were put on display for a Memorial Day ceremony in Central Park.

She said a 27-year-old local man drove straight through the cross display in the Henderson park, about 130 miles west of Louisville, just before 6 a.m. Saturday, but investigators don't know if it was deliberate.

Anthony Burrus has been charged with criminal mischief in the first degree and leaving the scene of an accident. Online jail records do not list an attorney for Burrus.