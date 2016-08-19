Police: Family in quadruple slaying likely beat with hammer

Police say a North Carolina man accused of killing his two young daughters, their sister and their mother likely beat the victims to death with a hammer.

News outlets report 39-year-old Dibon Toone was in a Richmond, Virginia, courtroom Thursday morning for an extradition hearing on a murder charge in 32-year-old Garlette Howard's death.

Greenville police say they expect Toone will be charged with additional counts of murder in the deaths of the three children, ages 6, 7 and 11.

The victims were found dead Tuesday night inside their Greenville home. Toone was arrested hours later in Richmond, Virginia.

Police say autopsies show the four victims died from "traumatic head injury by assault" and they believe Toone used a hammer.

Toone is expected back in North Carolina on Friday.