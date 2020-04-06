Pink Floyd cover band's impromptu concert broken up, cops say

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Police in Rumson, NJ broke up a Pink Floyd cover band’s impromptu concert Saturday night attended by about 30 amid the coronavirus pandemic, a report said Sunday.

Police said the concert took place on a front lawn and one of the concert organizers will face charges related to breaking a state ban on social gatherings.

John Maldjian, 54, was charged Sunday night with disorderly persons offenses of reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and charges related to violating the emergency orders, according to the state Attorney General’s Office. NJ.com reported.



NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR SAYS PEOPLE SHOULD PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING WITH 'OTHER FAMILY MEMBERS' AT HOME



Police said they arrived at the home and found an on-going concert featuring Maldjian and another man playing acoustic guitars with microphones and amplifiers. They were allegedly broadcasting the concert via Facebook Live, the report said.

Officers tried to break up the group by flashing their patrol car lights, but the band continued playing, authorities said. Police said Maldjian stopped playing when he was approached by an officer before the crowd hurled insults at police.

Audience members allegedly yelled “F-the police” and “welcome to Nazi Germany” when asked to leave, Rumson Police said in a Facebook post.

“The Rumson Police Department takes no enjoyment in ruining (anyone’s) fun,” the post stated. “However we all have a responsibility to take this pandemic seriously and adhere to the social distancing requirement. We also need to be a good role model for our children and be kind and understanding during these times.”

There will now be a zero-tolerance approach for future “corona-parties” and anyone involved will be charged with disorderly conduct, police said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For the last two weeks, officers across the state have followed Gov. Phil Murphy’s order for residents to stay home, as well as banning social gatherings and mandating non-essential businesses in the state close until further notice in an effort to slow the virus’ spread.