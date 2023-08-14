Expand / Collapse search
North Carolina
Published

Plane strikes into North Carolina powerline and crashes in lake, leaves 2 dead and 10K residents without power

Power was largely restored hours after the single-engine plane crashed into Lake Hickory, NC

Associated Press
Two people died Sunday when a small plane struck a power line and crashed into a western North Carolina lake, a city official said.

The crash occurred about 11:30 a.m. on Lake Hickory, said Sarah Killian, a spokesperson for the city of Hickory, about 55 miles northwest of Charlotte. Killian said the names of the dead weren’t immediately being released.

The crash led to power outages at midday Sunday affecting at least 10,000 customers, according to local news outlets, but electricity was largely restored by early Sunday afternoon after Duke Energy said it rerouted power.

North Carolina Fox News graphic

Thousands of residents were temporarily left without power near Hickory, North Carolina, due to a plane crash that caused two deaths.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane, a single-engine Scoda Aeronautica Super Petrel, was carrying two people and crashed in the lake after departing from Hickory Regional Airport. It said the FAA will investigate with the National Transportation Safety Board, which will lead the probe.

Multiple agencies from Alexander, Caldwell and Catawba counties responded to the crash, which occurred in the middle of the lake. Lake Hickory borders the city and the three counties. It was created by the Catawba River, which covers more than 4,000 acres (more than 1,600 hectares) and is known in part for fishing, boating and other watersports.


 