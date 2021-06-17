Expand / Collapse search
New Jersey
Published
Last Update just in

Report of plane down in ocean off New Jersey coast unfounded, sheriff says

Long Beach Island is located along New Jersey's eastern shore

By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
Reports that a plane traveling over New Jersey was down near Long Beach Island late Thursday morning are unfounded, according to local news outlets. 

Ocean County Sheriff's Office officials confirmed to WPVI-TV that reports that a plane, possibly a small glider, had gone down in the area around 11:30 a.m. near Beach Haven's East 26th Street beach were unfounded. An earlier report said a plane carrying up to three people had gone down approximately 1 mile into the Atlantic Ocean.

The scare prompted responses from state and local law enforcement and the U.S. Coast Guard. 

The Coast Guard's Mid-Atlantic district tweeted just before 12:30 p.m. that it had "received a report of a plane crash" and had diverted a helicopter and crews. 

A spokesperson for the Long Beach Township Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for information. A spokesperson for the Ocean County Sheriff's Office would not comment. 

Long Beach Island is located along New Jersey's eastern shore and boasts a population of about 8,500. 

