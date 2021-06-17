Report of plane down in ocean off New Jersey coast unfounded, sheriff says

Reports that a plane traveling over New Jersey was down near Long Beach Island late Thursday morning are unfounded, according to local news outlets.

Ocean County Sheriff's Office officials confirmed to WPVI-TV that reports that a plane, possibly a small glider, had gone down in the area around 11:30 a.m. near Beach Haven's East 26th Street beach were unfounded. An earlier report said a plane carrying up to three people had gone down approximately 1 mile into the Atlantic Ocean.

The scare prompted responses from state and local law enforcement and the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard's Mid-Atlantic district tweeted just before 12:30 p.m. that it had "received a report of a plane crash" and had diverted a helicopter and crews.

A spokesperson for the Long Beach Township Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for information. A spokesperson for the Ocean County Sheriff's Office would not comment.

Long Beach Island is located along New Jersey's eastern shore and boasts a population of about 8,500.