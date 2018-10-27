A gunman opened fire in a Pittsburgh synagogue on Saturday morning, killing 11 people and injuring six others, including four police officers, before being taken into custody, authorities said.

Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said police were dispatched to Tree of Life Synagogue at 9:55 a.m. after receiving calls that there was an active-shooter situation at the scene, in the city's predominantly Jewish Squirrel Hill neighborhood.

In all, he confirmed, 11 people died, though none of them were children. As for the injury tally, he said it did not include the shooter, who was taken to the hospital after being taken into custody.

Multiple law enforcement officials identified the suspect in the shooting as Robert Bowers, 48.

Police Chief Scott Schubert said that two police officers were hit during initial contact with the shooter and that two SWAT team members were also struck “during an engagement inside the building.” He confirmed that all four law enforcement officials are in stable condition.

“By the time I got there they were already starting to extract people and watching those officers running to the danger to remove people and get them to safety was unbelievable,” Schubert added.

As officials searched for a motive for the brazen attack, which took place on Shabbat, the Jewish Sabbath, distubing details emerged. Earlier, Hissrich said the episode fell under the category of a hate crime, and would receive a federal investigation.

Indeed, the gunman is said to have shouted that "all Jews must die" as he sprayed bullets indiscriminantly, according to KDKA-TV.

Josh Shapiro, the attorney general of Pennsylvania, said the "shooter claimed innocent lives" at a baby naming ceremony on Shabbat, what is trqaditionally the busiest of days for synagogues.

Outside the synagogue, a massive police and medical response was evident.

"There were police cars everywhere, guns drawn, rifles," Tree of Life immediate past president Michael Eisenberg, who was trying to get to the synagogue when the attack occurred, told KDKA-TV. "It was surreal."

Eisenberg, who spoke with a maintenance man who had hidden during the attack, said there were three congregations meeting simultaneously, with as many as 100 people on hand at the time of the shooting.

Stephen Weiss, a resident of Squirrel Hill who was at the synagogue at the time of the gunfire, told The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that the shooting "sounded like a loud crash in the hallway."

He told the media outlet he heard "loud, repeated gunfire" that sounded like "an automatic weapon."

Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety Public Information Officer Chris Togneri told Fox News in a statement that there was an active shooter but declined to make a comment “until the situation is resolved.”

TRUMP CALLS FOR DEATH PENALTY, PROTECTION INSIDE SYNAGOGUE AFTER SHOOTING

President Trump tweeted about the developing incident, saying it was "far more devastating than originally thought." He said he has been in contact with the mayor and governor.

Before traveling to Indianapolis, Trump told reporters: "It's a terrible thing what's going on in our country" and said it "has to stop."

Later in the afternoon, at an appearance in Indianapolis, he called the shooting a wicked, anti-Semitic act of "pure evil."

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf tweeted about the active shooting, calling it a "serious situation." Wolf said he was on his way to the scene of the incident.

"We are still learning details about the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh but it is a serious situation. Pennsylvania State Police are assisting local first responders. Please stay away from the area and keep the congregants and law enforcement in your prayers," he wrote.

He ultimately followed up his tweet with a lengthier statement which said: “The shooting in Pittsburgh this morning is an absolute tragedy. I have spoken with local leaders and my administration and the Pennsylvania State Police will provide any resources to assist local law enforcement and first responders.

“These senseless acts of violence are not who we are as Americans. My thoughts right now are focused on the victims, their families and making sure law enforcement has every resource they need.

“We must all pray and hope for no more loss of life. But we have been saying “this one is too many” for far too long. Dangerous weapons are putting our citizens in harm’s way.

“And in the aftermath of this tragedy, we must come together and take action to prevent these tragedies in the future. We cannot accept this violence as normal.”

In response, both the NYPD and LAPD said they would be deploying extra teams to synagogues and Jewish locations throughout the cities.

First lady Melania Trump tweeted about the incident Saturday.

“My heart breaks over the news out of Pittsburgh. The violence needs to stop. May God bless, guide & unite the United States of America,” she wrote.

Pittsburgh’s sports teams, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pittsburgh Penguins have expressed their condolences for the deadly shooting.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Pittsburgh Penguins are saying in separate statements on their Twitter pages that their "thoughts and prayers" are with all those affected by the shooting.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.